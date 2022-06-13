LIBERTY, Mo. – Investigators identified six men in custody accused of traveling to Clay County in hopes of having sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl.

Each man met someone they thought was a teenager through social media. The teenager turned out to be an investigator with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation with Homeland Security known as Operation Blue Ghost. The undercover operation is responsible for arresting a total of 32 people for crimes against children.

These are the latest names of men arrested in the sting:

Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, of Kansas City, Missouri Charged with sexual misconduct with a child under 15

Wildredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, of Kansas City, Missouri Charged with sexual misconduct with a child under 15 and enticement of a child

Omar O. Lopez-Calderon, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri Charged with the enticement of a child and endangering the welfare of a child

Jacob R. Miller, 31, of Gallatin, Missouri Charged with the enticement of a child



A fifth man is charged in federal court because he crossed state lines from Kansas into Missouri to meet the 14-year-old girl.

The sixth man charged tried to run from officers and ended up injuring a deputy.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Robert B. Koester of Springfield, Missouri, backed into a deputy and pinned the officer between two cars. The deputy suffered minor injuries to his knee.

Koester is also accused of hitting several patrol vehicles and a mailbox as he tried to get away. Deputies followed him until he crashed and hit a light pole on 210 Highway near Interstate 435, where they took him into custody.

Koester has been charged with the enticement of a child, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and drug possession. He remains in custody in the Clay County Detention Center.

The Clay County Sheriff’s conducted a similar sting in March. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Russell P. McGinnis of Independence. He is charged with enticement of a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor.