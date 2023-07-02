ST. LOUIS – Police are investaigating a carjacking that took place Saturday night.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on the 5600 block of Waterman Avenue, where a man was arriving home in his blue 2009 Toyota Camry. Upon arrival, the man was approached by six to seven armed suspects.

After one of the suspects point a gun to the victim’s forehead and told him to kneel on the ground, his belongings were stolen from him. The suspects entered the Camry then immediately fled the scene.

