ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. – Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy drowned in a south St. Louis County pool Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department says the boy drowned at the Kennedy Recreation Pool in the 6000 block of Wells Road.

Officers responded to a call for service at the pool around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 6-year-old boy. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed the child was found in the pool unresponsive. Additional details on what happened at the pool are not available at this time.

FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.