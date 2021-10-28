Target included in $60 million Midtown St. Louis development

ST. LOUIS – A 70,000 square foot Target is coming to Midtown along with more stores and apartments.

Pier Property Group has partnered with Fireside Financial to start working on this new development named “The Edwin.” This is the next phase of development in the Steelcote Square District in Midtown.

Along with the new Target, the development will include 196 luxury apartments, with a more than 200 space parking garage. “The Edwin” will be located along Grand Boulevard between Gratiot and Papin Streets.

Work on the site is expected to start by the end of November and last approximately 20 months before residents move in.

This is PPG and Fireside Financial’s third project together since 2020. “The Edwin” is a $60 million investment. Together, the two have invested over $100 million in the Midtown area.

“Making this project feasible and enabling a group as meaningful as Target to be part of this area was a collaborative effort among Saint Louis University, the City of St. Louis, the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corporation, and the entire design team that has been working on this for several months,” PPG owner Michael Hamburg said.

St. Louis-based design firm, Arcturis, and general contractor Holland Construction are also working on this project.

“We are excited for our 19th ward community and the City of St. Louis to have additional retail, jobs, and services.” 19th Ward Alderwoman Marlene Davis said.