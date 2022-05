HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – The H. E. R. O. E. S. Care organization held its Suits for Soldiers event Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County to pay tribute to veterans over Memorial Day weekend.

Around 600 brand new suits were given away at no cost to current and former members of the military. H. E. R. O. E. S. Care holds several initiatives throughout the year to support military families around the St. Louis region.

Saturday’s event also included a parade, a car show, and plenty of food.