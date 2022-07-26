ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man.

Jeffrey Eaton went missing from a home located in the 2300 block of Ritter Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Eaton has a diminished mental capacity due to a stroke. He also has trouble walking.

He is described as being 5’7″ and 195 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes, and he was wearing a white “KC” shirt and jeans at the time of his disappearance. He also has tattoo lettering on his fingers and a tattoo of a dot on his wrist.

Anyone who sees Eaton or anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.