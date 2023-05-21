ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a carjacking that took place Saturday night in St. Louis City.

It all happened on the 400 block of Walnut Street around 7:17 p.m. The victim explained that she was stuck in traffic, when the suspect approached the driver’s side of her 2011 BMW 328i, demanding her the vehicle after pointing a gun at her.

The suspect then took then car, fleeing the scene after. The investigation is still active.

