62-year-old ball python surprises zookeepers by laying eggs without male ‘help’

ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo had an end-of-summer surprise when a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs July 23. Even more amazing is that zookeepers say this happened without a male snake being involved.

This unnamed snake, known only as #361003, first came to the Saint Louis Zoo from a private owner in 1961, when President John F. Kenedy was in office.

“The fact that she’s 59 plus years,” said Mark Wanner, Zoological Manager of Herpetology at the Saint Louis Zoo. “She’s been at the zoo 59 years. She will go down as the oldest snake in our understanding to give birth to a viable clutch of eggs.”

Over the years she has reproduced, 361003 laid a clutch of eggs in 1990 and in 2009, but those did not survive.

“She is a large, female ball python and she’s always been a big-sized animal,” Wanner said. “It’s not completely unusual that she was gravid. We knew something was going on. She did go off feed a little bit. But we didn’t expect the eggs.”

At the Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium, three of the eggs remain in an incubator, two were culled for genetic testing, two eggs did not survive.

Zookeepers will be able to tell if the eggs were produced sexually—possibly from sperm stored for delayed fertilization—or asexually, through something called “facultative parthenogenesis.”

“Facultative parthenogenesis is a little bit more unusual and that’s where an animal can reproduce sexually or asexually,” Wanner said. “That’s what this python has done. It hasn’t seen a male, that we know of obviously, since the late 80s early 90s.”

Number 361003 is not on display currently.

While her eggs incubate underneath the Herpetarium, zookeepers will have to wait for now to learn the answer to the snake speculation.

