62-year-old in critical condition after attack, attempted robbery at Gravois Plaza

ST. LOUIS — Police said a 62-year-old man suffered traumatic injuries during an attempted robbery at a store in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Officers responded to a reported robbery around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Gravois Plaza shopping center in the 3500 block of Bamberger Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying on the floor of a store. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition and is not expected to survive. The suspect got away.

Homicide detectives are handling the case. Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).