$62,500 Club Keno ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery says that a player from Boone County won $62,500 by playing the Club Keno game. The ticket matched nine of the ten numbers drawn plus the Bulls-Eye and the Double Bulls-Eye numbers. She has played the same numbers for years. The winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Gas Station on Broadway in Columbia.

Players have a chance to win up to $100,000 in this draw game. There are 20 numbers drawn every four minutes. Overall chances of winning vary. See how this fast-paced game is played here.

