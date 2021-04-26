63-year-old Franklin County man missing for nearly two weeks

Shelbert Grant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man who went missing from his home nearly two weeks ago.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the family of Shelbert Grant contacted the sheriff’s office on Friday, April 16 to say Grant had been missing from his home in the 1800 block of Drake Lane in Robertsville.

Investigators learned Shelbert was last seen in his yard in the morning hours of Wednesday, April 14. Shelbert’s family came to visit him that afternoon and he was not home.

Sheriff Pelton said the family found the home unlocked and several personal items had been left on the kitchen items, along with Shelbert’s car keys. Nothing was missing from the home and there was nothing suspicious at the residence.

On Wednesday April 21, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Shelbert’s family search the woods around his residence and could not locate Shelbert or any evidence to his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Shelbert’s whereabouts or has possibly seen him walking in the Robertsville area is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

