ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man from unincorporated St. Francois County is in jail accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the county sheriff’s department, the incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2017, and March 29, 2021.

The two victims told law enforcement that Richard Warren molested them on numerous occasions and discussed those incidents with investigators. One victim said this happened from the time she was nine years old until she was 13. The other victim said this occurred when she was seven years old until she was 11 years of age.

Warren was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse – person under 14 years of age, one count of first-degree statutory rape – person under 14 years of age, two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 – first offense, and three counts of statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse – person under 12 years of age.

Warren remains in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.