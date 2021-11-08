64-year-old charged with Park Avenue murder in city’s Gate neighborhood

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 64-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a person Sunday morning in the city’s Gate neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caldwell said investigators determined the suspected shooter, identified as Major Wilder, had intervened in an altercation between the victim and a third party.

Wilder was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Wilder with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Major Wilder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News