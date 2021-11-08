64-year-old charged with Park Avenue murder in city’s Gate neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 64-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing a person Sunday morning in the city’s Gate neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 2700 block of Park Avenue.

Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, in a yard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caldwell said investigators determined the suspected shooter, identified as Major Wilder, had intervened in an altercation between the victim and a third party.

Wilder was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Wilder with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Major Wilder