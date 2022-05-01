ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 64-year-old diagnosed with dementia reportedly wandered away from his home in Jennings on Sunday and family members are concerned for his well-being.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for Derrick Anthony McGee late Sunday afternoon.

Police said McGee left his home in the 9400 block of Pattonwood Drive around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since.

McGee is described as a Black man, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants. He walks with a noticeable limp as well.

Anyone with information on McGee’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.