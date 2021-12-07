66-year-old who disappeared before trial for sex crimes found dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 66-year-old local man who was reported missing on the morning he was due in court to stand trial for numerous sex crimes has been found dead.

Michael Taber had been staying at an apartment in the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry Road. He went missing around 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. According to the St Louis County Police Department, Taber left his cellphone and a suicide note behind, as well as an ankle monitor.

Court records indicate Taber was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial in St. Louis City for one count of second-degree statutory rape, two counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree aggravated sexual abuse, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

St. Louis County Police sent out a tweet Monday afternoon saying Taber had been located. A department spokesperson said Taber was found dead due to a probable self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police did not say where Taber’s body was discovered.