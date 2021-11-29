66-year-old with dementia, other medical conditions goes missing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County authorities issued an endangered SILVER advisory Monday after a 66-year-old man walked out of his apartment overnight and left a suicide note behind.

According to a spokesperson for the St Louis County Police Department, Michael Taber had been staying at an apartment in the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry Road. He was reported missing around 2 a.m.

Taber has several diagnosed medical conditions—dementia, kidney and liver failure, and internal bleeding—and did not take any of his medications with him.

He stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Police also said Taber left his cellphone and an ankle monitor behind at the apartment. He’s believed to be wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Taber or has information on his whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.