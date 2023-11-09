ELLISVILLE, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a woman who wandered away from a thrift store in Ellisville.

Cherie Ellen Null was last seen around 12 p.m. Thursday in the area of the Savers thrift store in the 15800 block of Clayton Road.

Null, who has dementia, does not have her much-needed medication. She also does not have a phone with her.

She’s described as 5’8” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red blouse, a black jacket, and black pants, and carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on Null’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-2941.