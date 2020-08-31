69-year-old beaten to death in I-64 road rage attack

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol and investigators in St. Charles County are asking for the public’s help in locating a person accused of beating a 69-year-old man to death in a road rage incident.

According to a state police spokesperson, the attack happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 near Highway K. O’Fallon police and state police found the victim unconscious at the scene.

The victim was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, state police said.

Witnesses said the attacker left the scene in a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Highway DD.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C at 636-300-2800.