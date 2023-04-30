ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 69-year-old man in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting aboard a MetroLink train.

The shooting happened around 10:05 a.m. Saturday, on a train headed to the Maplewood-Manchester station.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the victim and alleged shooter got into an argument while seated across from one another on the train.

Police claim Terry Alexander pulled a firearm and shot Malachi Brown several times. Brown, who was also armed, took out his own gun and returned fire. The two men got into a struggle and Alexander gained possession of both weapons.

When the train arrived at the station, officers with the Bureau of Transit Police arrested Alexander. Brown was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died. He was 21.

Alexander was charged Sunday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.