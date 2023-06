ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash took place this morning in St. Francois County. Troopers say a 69-year-old driver from Farmington was killed while traveling on Route OO around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say another vehicle crossed over the center line of the road causing a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle is said to have serious injuries