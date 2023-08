ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In Clayton, it’s the 6th annual ‘Ferragosto Festival.’

The 2,000-year-old tradition is the largest Italian summer festival, celebrating the country’s food and culture. The event will be at the Enterprise Pavilion in Shaw Park from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For $10, you can get a handmade pizza and drink. There will also be Italian music and karaoke.