ST. LOUIS – The sixth ward in St. Louis City is having a town hall meeting on public safety on Tuesday.

The new St. Louis 6th Ward Alderwoman, Daniela Velazquez, is hosting it. She and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Tracy will discuss public safety and brainstorm ideas with community members.

It’s Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Afghan Community Center and Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments and childcare will be provided.