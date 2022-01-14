$7.5 million in enhancements complete at Central West End MetroLink Station

ST. LOUIS – The $7.5 million enhancements funded by Washington University and BJC HealthCare at the Central West End MetroLink Station is complete.

The enhancements funded by Washington University and BJC HealthCare began in December 2019, and they include a new elevator, a new staircase, upgraded lighting, upgraded security features, and a new welcome center.

“These enhancements will help us meet our goals of making employees, students, patients and other visitors feel welcome, comfortable and safe when arriving at and leaving the Medical Campus via MetroLink,” Washington University School of Medicine’s assistant vice chancellor and assistant dean of operations and facilities Melissa Hopkins said. “We were excited to work with BJC HealthCare and Metro Transit to improve the experience of MetroLink riders in the region.”

The west entrance of the Central West End MetroLink Station has been redesigned and is now the Euclid Avenue Plaza. It includes access to the platform, it has new lighting, and a “welcome center staffed by School of Medicine personnel,” Metro Transit said. There is now a new, wider staircase with a center handrail and LED lighting that connects the platform to the Euclid Avenue Plaza. This is also where a new elevator with glass panels is located. A new platform canopy that is three times larger than the previous canopy has been added. There is also new signage, landscaping, and an “illuminated crosswalk at the entry to the MetroBus area in the adjacent garage,” Metro Transit said.