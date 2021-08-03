7 children fighting for their lives from COVID in local ICUs

ST. LOUIS – Of the 20 children currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, 7 of them are in ICUs and fighting for their lives.

Dr. Clay Dunagan with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said 3 of the 7 patients are 11 years of age or younger. The other four patients are between the ages of 12 and 18.

Dunagan made the announcement during Tuesday’s pandemic task force update.

According to Dunagan, 84% of the patients in St. Louis regional hospitals are not fully vaccinated.