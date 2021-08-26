7 Francis Howell School District Pre-K students are in quarantine

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Seven Pre-K students in the Francis Howell School District are in quarantine Thursday morning.

That comes after a student at the Hackmann Road Early Childhood Center in St. Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

The students in quarantine were exposed for more than15 minutes during lunch and snack times while they were unmasked.

Students who are not eligible for the vaccine must wear masks while indoors except when eating. That includes Kindergarten through sixth-graders. Staff members for those grades have to wear masks when it’s not possible to maintain six feet of social distance.

Everyone must wear a mask while on a school bus regardless of their vaccination status.