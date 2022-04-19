ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Seven high school students in the Parkway School District have been selected for the 2022 Missouri Scholars 100 list.

This is a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in each graduating class. The Missouri Scholars 100 program is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP).

Two Parkway Central students received the award (Daniel Baris and Jeremy Li), two Parkway North students received the award (Anjolaoluwa Ola and Sanjana Panwar), two Parkway West students received the award (Connor Gusky and Marissa Liu), and one Parkway South student received the award (Riley Darrough).

Each recipient has a GPA higher than 3.750, an ACT score higher than 29 or an SAT score higher than 1,900, they are ranked in the top ten percent of their class, and they have taken upper-level math, science, English, and foreign language courses.