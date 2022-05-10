ST. LOUIS — Seven local breweries are helping raise money for Ukrainians by making their own version of beer from the war-torn country. All of the proceeds are going toward humanitarian efforts.

Whether it’s a dark stout from Rockwell Beer Company or a malty lager from Schlafly, customers are drinking a pint for those in need.

“We’ve got all these different recipes,” said Jonathan Moxey, the head brewer of Rockwell Beer Company. “Each brewery brewed a different recipe of Pravda, and all the proceeds are going to go to humanitarian relief for Ukraine.”

Six other local breweries are churning out their own Ukraine-inspired beer including Schlafly, Perennial, Heavy Riff, 2nd Shift, and Third Wheel Brewing.

Each batch was made with the goal to sell out and raise as much money as possible. Rockwell’s “San to Don” batch pays tribute to the San and Don rivers. One hundred percent of both the T-shirt and beer sales will go toward humanitarian efforts.

“We’re a global community, and we need to support other communities,” said customer Audrey Williams. “And to be able to get beer and support a good cause is just the best combination.”

Schlafly understands that. They named their beer “Ukraine Strong.”

“I picked it because it’s ‘Ukraine Strong.’ That’s why I specifically put it on there, and it’s really good,” said Schlafly customer Caite Heinz.

Proceeds will help feed Ukrainians with the World Kitchen.

“How can we help these people?” said Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna. “And it’s a hard question to answer because you feel so hopeless. So we do what we know how to do, and what we know what to do is make beer.”