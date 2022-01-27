7 Missourians indicted in catalytic converter theft ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say seven southwest Missouri residents were part of a group that stole thousands of catalytic converters in a scheme that made millions of dollars.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday a grand jury indicted five people from Springfield and two from Rogersville this week for conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Prosecutors said the stolen catalytic converters were sold to a company in Mountain Home, Arkansas, for millions of dollars.

Thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed in southwest Missouri and across the country because they contain valuable precious metals.