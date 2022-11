DELLWOOD, Mo. – A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning.

The owner of Catwalk Connect on West Florissant Avenue told our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez that seven people entered her store. They took her cash drawer, a computer, and all the men’s jeans she had on display.

No suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.