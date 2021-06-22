7 shot, 3 dead in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Monday night

ST. LOUIS – A mass shooting in the City of St. Louis left three dead and four injured Monday night. The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m. It was on Sullivan Avenue at Warne Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Two of the bodies were found outside of a convenience store. A third victim collapsed and died nearby on the grounds of Farragut Elementary School. All the victims are in their mid-30s.

Chief John Hayden is urging witnesses to come forward.

“Certainly people should be able to disagree without using gun violence. I think certainly our gun laws are part of the challenge. Again we’re encouraging anybody with any information to contact our homicide division or CrimeStoppers to provide that information to us,” Hayden said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.