ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl whose mother reportedly took her during a supervised visit Monday afternoon.

Police identified the missing child as Piper Johnson. They said her biological mother, Valerie Jean Baker, pushed a caseworker and left with Piper during the meeting around 3:30 p.m.

Piper is about 3-feet-tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a unicorn on it, a gray jacket, white pants with pink swirls, and light-up tennis shoes.

Her mom, who is about 5-feet-tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

They reportedly left in a dark blue Toyota Corolla with Missouri plates CW8Z1G. The vehicle was missing a front driver side quarter panel and front driver side door handle. It was last seen in the area of Route Z and Fiddlecreek Ridge Road.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.