ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Housing Development Commission has awarded $70 million to the City of St. Louis for six affordable housing projects.

Projects are planned for the following site:

Preservation Square Phase IV in Carr Square

The Independence Center in the Central West End

AmberStones in Old North

Crossroads in Bevo

Northside Heights in Wells-Goodfellow

The King Louis Square in Peabody-Darst-Webbe.

“The City of St. Louis has been blessed with an abundance of shovel-ready affordable housing proposals this year, and we are pleased to see developers responding to the extraordinary need,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “More than 30,000 St. Louis households are cost-burdened by housing, and the City is working to ease that burden.”

“These projects collectively represent over $120 million in development,“ said CDA Director Nahuel Fefer. “Which will fund the production and preservation of 478 units throughout the city. We are committed to working with today’s recipients to ensure the successful completion of projects, and look forward to partnering with those which were not selected for funding to strengthen their proposals.”

Each of the developments will cost between $10-36 million and create anywhere from 34 to 106 affordable units, according to a news release from the St. Louis Mayor’s Office. For more information, click here.