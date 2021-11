ST. LOUIS – A multi-vehicle crash on the Blanchette bridge shut down 70 Westbound in that area Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:00 a.m. This area is now open.

The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information.