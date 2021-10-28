7,000 trout to be stocked in Missouri lakes for start of season

ST. LOUIS– Thousands of rainbow trout will soon be swimming in three southeast Missouri lakes. The Missouri Department of Conservation will start stocking the lakes for its winter trout program.

MDC will put 7,000 trout into Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, and Farmington’s Giessing Lake. The cities of Jackson, Farmington, and Perryville, including Perry County, the Perry County Sportsmans Club, and the Missouri Department of Conservation, purchased the trout to be supplied.

Missouri’s winter trout fishing program begins November 1. Anglers can only catch and release from the beginning of the season until January 31, 2022. During this time, anglers may only use flies, artificial lures, and unscented plastic baits.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2022, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size.

Trout are not native to Missouri. MDC says they are added to the cold streams of southern Missouri and in the winter the water is cold enough and has enough oxygen to support trout.

You must have a Missouri fishing permit and a trout permit. You can learn more about how to get a permit on MDC’s page.

The MDC also has an app where you can keep your license, find the different spots to go fishing and hunting, and even find hiking locations.