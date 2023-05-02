ST. LOUIS – A 71-year-old man has been charged with shooting one St. Louis police officer and injuring two others.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place, located in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers in the Crisis Response Unit and a clinical co-responder went to an apartment for a mental health assistance call.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with a man who said his brother, identified as Curtis Mabry, was in crisis. St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said Mabry hadn’t been compliant with taking his medication.

Caldwell said police went into Mabry’s apartment and found him sitting in a bathroom. Officers spoke with Mabry for about 30 minutes before requesting EMS come and examine him.

Police claim officers attempted to lift Mabry to his feet when Mabry fired shots from a concealed gun.

A 44-year-old officer was struck in the right shoulder. Two other officers, ages 38 and 40, attempted to subdue Mabry.

Caldwell said the toilet in the bathroom broke amid the struggle, and the 38-year-old officer suffered a cut to his left arm by a porcelain shard. The 40-year-old officer suffered a minor head injury.

Mabry is said to have shot himself in the hand during the ordeal, Caldwell said, but was eventually detained. Police claim no officers fired their weapons.

The officer with the head injury refused medical treatment at the scene. The other officers were taken to a nearby hospital, treated, and released.

Caldwell said Mabry was brought to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Mabry with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Mabry remains confined to a hospital for the time being.