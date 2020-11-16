79-year-old located hours after disappearing in south St. Louis

UPDATE: Mr. Lammert was found several hours after his disappearance in the area of Eichelberger and Tamm, police said. He suffered a minor cut to his arm and was brought to a hospital to be treated.

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Lammert is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, with grey hair. He’s wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Lammert was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Chippewa Street and is possibly in the St. Louis Hills, Northampton, or Southampton neighborhoods.

Police have been told Lammert suffers from dementia.

If you see Lammert or have knowledge of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or dial 911.

Update from SLMPD:



***CANCEL THE MISSING PERSON***



Mr. Lammert has been located in the area of Eichelberger and Tamm. He had a minor laceration to his arm and is being transported to a hospital for treatment.



Thank you to everyone who helped locate Mr. Lammert! https://t.co/Eyl8Cg0zQl — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 16, 2020