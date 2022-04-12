ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Margaret Walker has been missing since Monday at 8:30 p.m. from the 4900 block of Patricia Ridge Lane.

The police said Walker suffers from memory issues, but she has not been diagnosed. Walker is 5’4″, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with the Missouri license plate VA9J2Z. It was last seen going northbound on Bellefontaine Road at Rosado Drive.

The police said Walker had a dentist appointment and was on the phone with her husband. She said she would be home in 15 minutes. Before she hung up, “she made statements about not knowing where she is and being lost.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.