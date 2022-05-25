ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 72-year-old man died Tuesday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Oakville.

The incident happened at about 6:33 p.m. in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive. The man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he died from his injuries.

A 16-year-old remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.