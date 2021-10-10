UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Warren County man found in local hospital

UPDATE: Mr. Kenneth McKean was found Sunday evening at a local hospital following a car crash on Oct. 3. The advisory has been canceled.

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 72-year-old who went missing at the start of the month.

According to the sheriff’s department, Kenneth McKean was last seen on the afternoon of Oct. 1 when he canceled plans with his family. He has not been heard from since that date and left without his medications.

His cellphone stopped reporting information on Oct. 8.

McKean stands 5’2″ tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, has a bald head, blue eyes, a medium complexion, and a grey goatee.

His vehicle is a red 2005 Honda Civic with Missouri license plates ZF8P8L.

Anyone who has recently seen McKean or his vehicle, or has information on his current whereabouts, is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 636-456-7088.