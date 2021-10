ST. LOUIS – A man crossing a street not on a crosswalk in Sunset Hills Monday night was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Gregory Bullard, 73, was walking across US-67 at Fox Meadows Drive near Sunset Country Club at approximately 8:18 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Explorer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene.