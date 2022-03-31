ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 74-year-old man with more than two dozen felony counts tied to illegal dumping.

According to the probable cause statemnt, between March 29, 2019 and March 29, 2022, Benjamin Hoover allegedly disposed of bed mattresses, pallets, trailers, derelict vehicles, and other assorted debris on property within the City of Kinloch.

Police said Hoover admitted to owning the items he dumped.

Hoover was charged with 31 counts of criminal disposition of solid waste. If convicted, he faces between one and four years in prison on each count, plus a fine of up to $10,000.

“…There are many residents and area leaders who are invested in working to revitalize this historic community. Those who choose to illegally dump all kinds of trash and hazardous waste will be held accountable,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “…This community deserves better.”