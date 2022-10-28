ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 74-year-old woman died in a crash Thursday evening in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road. Only two drivers were involved in the crash.

Investigators the victim was traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue and tried to make a left turn into oncoming traffic when another driver struck her vehicle on the passenger side. The driver who struck the car is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information tied with the investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).