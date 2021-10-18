76-year-old pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Lindbergh Blvd.

ST. LOUIS– Police have identified the man pedestrian killed while crossing Lindbergh Boulevard Saturday night. Police say 76-year-old Kent Zimmerman died following the crash.

It happened about 8:30pm on Saturday on Lindbergh Blvd. near Mueller Rd.

Police say Zimmerman was walking southbound across the road when a vehicle hit him. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that hit Zimmerman refused medical attention.