76-year-old St. Louis man with dementia reported missing

ST. LOUIS – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 76-year-old man with dementia.

Thomas W. Hastings was last seen Friday morning walking away from his residence at 6120 Bircher in Pine Lawn. He was wearing a leather jacket, blue striped shirt, and dark pants.

Hastings is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left arm and a scar on his right arm.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the North County CO-OP at 314-427-8000.