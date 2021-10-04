UPDATE: 77-year-old missing; Endangered Silver Advisory issued

UPDATE: Mr. Beard was located safe Monday evening and the advisory was canceled.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Town & Country Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 77-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

According to police, Charles Donald Beard was last seen just before 11 a.m. at the Walgreens in the 14900 block of Clayton Road in Chesterfield.

Beard suffers from early-onset dementia, his family said. He was driving a white 2010 Ford Mustang with Missouri license plates TE0W3K.

Police said he’s 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds, balding with grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Beard or the vehicle, or has knowledge of his current whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or contact the Town & Country Police Department at 314-737-4600.