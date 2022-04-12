ST. PETERS, Mo. – The St. Peters Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 77-year-old with medical issues who may be trying to drive to Florida.

According to a police spokesperson, the family of Patricia Hearnes reported her missing on the evening of April 11.

Friends and family last saw Hearne at her residence on Madrid Street on April 10. She’s believed to be driving her gold-colored 2018 Ford Focus with Florida plate VA1EY. The vehicle was last seen in Warren County.

Police were notified of a banking transaction in Hearne’s name in Bowling Green, Missouri, on Tuesday. She is traveling with a small dog.

Hearne is described as 5’6″ tall and weighing apprixomately 225 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes, and wearing a grey sweater and dark-colored shorts.

Family members told authorities she suffers from early onset dementia, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues.

Anyone with information on Hearne’s whereabouts is asked to dial 911 to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222.