CRESTWOOD, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won a $77,777 prize from a scratchers ticket purchased at a Schnucks grocery store on Watson Road.

The “Hot 7s” game costs $10 to play. The chances of winning anything, including a $10 prize, is around 1 in 3.23.

The game started on February 28, 2022. All the top prizes have been claimed. There are still many prizes $7,777 and under available with a total of $5,744,312 remaining.