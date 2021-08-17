$77,777 winning scratchers ticket purchased in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis-area residents will receive tens of thousands of dollars apiece after sharing the top prize on a Silver 7s scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at MK Market on Athlone Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood in north city.

Vonero Brummer of Florissant and Louise Brummer of St. Louis agreed to split the $77,777 prize.

Silver 7s is a $5 ticket that launched on June 28 with over $9.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $77,777 and two prizes of $10,000.