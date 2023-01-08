ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at a home on the 4900 block of Hooke Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The 78-year-old victim shared that unknown man was running through the west gateway, entering his backyard.

After going to his backyard and confronting the suspect, the man was shot in the back. The suspect fled the scene from a nearby alley. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No suspects have been found. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.