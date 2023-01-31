BERKELEY, Mo. – An endangered SILVER advisory has been issued for a missing Berkeley man.

According to a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, 79-year-old Donald Combs left his home Tuesday morning in the 6100 block of Wulff Drive to run an errand and has not been seen or heard from since.

Combs was driving a blue 2013 Chrysler Town & Country with Missouri plates JA5N3F.

Combs is described as a Black man, standing 5’6” tall and weighing 150 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say Combs suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information on Combs’ whereabouts should call 911 to reach the nearest law enforcement agency, or contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.